Paralympics medallists touch down to a warm welcome in the capital

A warm welcome awaited India’s Paralympics medallists, who arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon (10 September) — bearing a historic haul of 29 medals from Paris and holding out bigger hopes for Los Angeles in four years’ time.

The likes of Sumit Antil, Harvinder Singh and 'wonder girl' Sheetal Devi were greeted with garlands and the triumphant din of the dhaak as they headed into a felicitation ceremony hosted by Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, union minister of youth affairs and sports (and of labour and employment, as well) and Rekha Khadse, minister of state for youth affairs and sports.

Speaking to a motley gathering of the media at the airport, Antil — who has won back-to-back javelin gold medals in Tokyo and Paris — said: “When you prepare well, you automatically feel confident. I will try to breach the 75m mark soon.”

