World Para Athletics: Neeraj lights up venue, wants more fans to cheer

As Sumit Antil was dominating the track for his golden campaign in F64 javelin in the ongoing World Para Athletics in New Delhi on Tuesday, he had a special cheerleader at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium — Neeraj Chopra, the double Olympic medallist and former world champion making his first public appearance since missing out on a medal at the last World Championship in Tokyo.

Hosts India, a rising power in para athletics as well as the Paralympics movement, are now in fourth position in the medals tally with four gold and silver medals each and one bronze, sitting behind Brazil, Poland and China. Neeraj, who spawned a javelin revolution in the country with his historic gold medal in Tokyo 2020, however urged for more crowd support for the brave hearts.

“As it is, life is very difficult for these para athletes and then they are competing here. It’s a remarkable thing. More and more people should turn up and watch these extraordinary athletes in action,” Neeraj said in an informal chat with the media. The organisation of the event, which has 1,400 athletes from around the globe and ends on 5 October, has drawn high praise from top officials of World Para Athletics (WPA) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC).