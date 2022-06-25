India U-17 girls go down to Chile 1-3

India did not give up though and kept attacking. In the 21st minute, Lynda attempted a shot from Astam's cross but the former missed the target by a whisker. The pace of the game slowed down a bit after Chile's second goal.



In the 26th minute, Chile's Yennifer Pasten got injured and had to be substituted as Ambar Rolino came in for her. Chile got a corner in the 34th minute which was easily cleared by the Indian defence. India went into the break with a mountain to climb in the second half.



India started the second half on the front foot as Anita made a run down the right and took a shot but it was collected by the goalkeeper. Chile also kept attacking, this time through Ambar in the 43rd minute as her dangerous free-kick was cleared by the Indian defenders.