"The biggest thing is that we play as a team and that is one of the biggest strengths we have. We want to continue that. The boys understand the importance of these games when they are representing the country. I want to thank all the players who have fought from the first day until now. Today, they have received the reward for their efforts," Wadoo said.

"I think our performances have been good in every game — starting with the first match against Singapore. We knew when we came to Malaysia that it was not going to be an easy group. We had a long camp in India and we also played some preparatory matches outside the country where we got good results. I have told my boys that we need to start believing that we can become one of the best teams in Asia as well," he added.

Coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo's boys topped the heap with 10 points from four games, having won three before Friday's draw. Palestine, who defeated Singapore earlier, were second with nine points, while hosts Malaysia, egged on by the home crowd, finished third with seven. Singapore and Guam rounded off the five-team group.

Skipper Gangte said he was pleased to secure qualification for a second consecutive edition, with the team having worked hard towards the achievement.

"I feel great that we have qualified once again. Every team wants to qualify every year, and we have worked very hard together to achieve this. We couldn't find the goal today, but qualifying was what mattered most, and I think we deserve this achievement," he said.