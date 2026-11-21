U17 Asian Cup: Coach Wadoo upbeat as Blue Colts earn ticket to Uzbekistan
Skipper Gangte top scorer with seven goals as India finish unbeaten in their group qualifiers in Malaysia
India U17 finish unbeaten atop Group E with 10 points to secure back-to-back Asian Cup qualification
The team scores 20 goals in four matches, its highest-ever tally in the Qualifiers, with nine different scorers
Captain Dallalmuon Gangte leads the scoring with seven goals as India look towards the Asian Cup and a potential U17 World Cup berth
The pipeline of talent in Indian football holds promise, as the U17 men's team showed by securing back-to-back qualification for the AFC U17 Asian Cup on Friday. Holding firm against hosts Malaysia for a goalless draw at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, they finished unbeaten atop Group E of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 qualifiers to make it to the continental event.
It marked India's 11th overall appearance and opens up a chance to play in the World Cup, as the teams that make it to the quarter-finals in Uzbekistan next May will qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup 2027. The only occasion the Indian colts made the World Cup was in 2017, when they qualified as hosts but lost all their group matches and failed to cross the group stage.
Despite the goalless ending on Friday, India finished their campaign with their highest-ever tally in the Qualifiers, scoring 20 goals through nine different scorers across four games. Captain Dallalmuon Gangte led the scoring with seven strikes.
Coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo, a former international from Jammu and Kashmir, said the team's biggest strength was its collective effort and the players' understanding of the responsibility of representing the country.
"The biggest thing is that we play as a team and that is one of the biggest strengths we have. We want to continue that. The boys understand the importance of these games when they are representing the country. I want to thank all the players who have fought from the first day until now. Today, they have received the reward for their efforts," Wadoo said.
"I think our performances have been good in every game — starting with the first match against Singapore. We knew when we came to Malaysia that it was not going to be an easy group. We had a long camp in India and we also played some preparatory matches outside the country where we got good results. I have told my boys that we need to start believing that we can become one of the best teams in Asia as well," he added.
Coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo's boys topped the heap with 10 points from four games, having won three before Friday's draw. Palestine, who defeated Singapore earlier, were second with nine points, while hosts Malaysia, egged on by the home crowd, finished third with seven. Singapore and Guam rounded off the five-team group.
Skipper Gangte said he was pleased to secure qualification for a second consecutive edition, with the team having worked hard towards the achievement.
"I feel great that we have qualified once again. Every team wants to qualify every year, and we have worked very hard together to achieve this. We couldn't find the goal today, but qualifying was what mattered most, and I think we deserve this achievement," he said.