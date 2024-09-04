Ind vs Ban: Najmul’s men can draw on new-found self-belief

The long break for Rohit Sharma & Co. is set to end soon with the first of their two-Test series against Bangladesh at home beginning in Chennai from 19 September. If the Bangla Tigers' discipline and resolve during their clean sweep over Pakistan is any indication, the hosts need to guard against complacency.

It was a stupendous turnaround on the part of India's eastern neighbours to carve only their third away Test series win in 33 attempts — spanning nearly 25 years since they were granted full membership at the turn of the millennium. Just ponder this: their previous two series wins came over the West Indies in 2009 (2-0 in two games) and Zimbabwe in 2021 (1-0 in a solitary Test match) until this historical feat at Rawalpindi.

How much does the 2-0 series win mean to the Tigers, whose cricket had been in the news for all the wrong reasons for the past year or so? If the build-up to the 2023 ICC World Cup was marred by the public spat between veterans Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, their performance in the T20 World Cup was insipid at best. Add to this the volatile political scenario in their country, which forced the team to leave for Pakistan early to begin their preparations.