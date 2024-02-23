India vs England: Akash Deep shines in Test cricket debut in Ranchi

Sasaram in Bihar is a place made familiar by the late politician Jagjivan Ram and its monuments, not quite the place from where one expects a pace bowler to do India proud. Yet, debutant Akash Deep just did that when he wrecked the top order of England with three quick wickets in the first session at Ranchi until Joe Root dropped anchor with a resilient unbeaten century.

But then, Indian cricket owes it to these fascinating underdog stories in recent times for their awesome assembly line — be it Akash Deep’s Bengal state mate Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, and of course, the precocious Yashasvi Jaiswal. Impressed by Deep’s ability to hit the deck at the nets and a superior pace to Mukesh, the team management decided to gamble with the 27-year-old in place of a rested Jasprit Bumrah and he came out with flying colours.

There seems to be a bit of Mohammed Shami in Akash Deep in the way he pitches the ball on the hard length and gets it to nip back off the seam — often making it straighten in the same action — much the way he induced the nick off Ben Duckett for a caught behind. He followed it up with wickets of Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley, the latter having had a reprieve earlier when he was bowled by Akash Deep ripper but it turned out to be a no-ball.

‘’I dedicate the success to my father who wanted me to do something in my life, but could not live long enough to see it. The Test cap for India was certainly a dream come true for me as my mother was at the ground today, but at the same time, I was quite conscious about the responsibility that comes with it,’’ said the Bengal bowler, whose notable performances for India A against England Lions hastened the way for a call-up in the ongoing series.