Ind vs Eng: Can a new-look middle order do the job for India?

When was the last time India were on the verge of handing two debut caps in a single Test match, not to speak of seeing three debutants in two matches? The third Test, beginning in Rajkot on Thursday, 14 February, holds such a possibility — making the prospect of an intriguing contest over the next five days.

After a long wait on the sidelines and amassing piles of runs in domestic cricket, the nuggety Sarfaraz Khan’s day of reckoning is set to arrive on Thursday. The entry of Dhruv Jurel, the wicketkeeper-batter from UP (with just 15 first-class matches behind him) in place of K.S. Bharat also looks like a certainty, though there is a school of thought which thinks the Karnataka stumper deserves at least one more chance.

If Sarfaraz steps in for the injured K.L. Rahul and Jurel for Bharat, while Rajat Patidar has already done it for Virat Kohli in the second Test — it makes for the most inexperienced batting line-up fielded by India in a Test match in a long time. With no Kohli or the lack of cushion of experience in Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, it will take a real test of character from the top order to hold their own against a fearless England side.

After skipper Rohit Sharma, the next top order batter with the highest number of Tests is Shubman Gill (22) while Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja — the seasoned spinning allrounders — are the most experienced members in this team with 97 and 69 Tests, respectively.