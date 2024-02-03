India vs England: Double century done, Yashasvi joins elite Mumbai club

When Yashasvi Jaiswal took on England’s debutant spinner Sohaib Bashir for a six and a four to keep his date with the double century, the 22-year-old unknowingly joined an exclusive club on Saturday. At 22 years and 77 days, he became the third youngest Indian to achieve this feat in Test cricket, both his predecessors also being Mumbaikars. And his childhood coach Jwala Singh certainly has something say about it, but more on that later.

The youngest of the three was Vinod Kambli, with whom comparisons — however odious — have begun, both being flamboyant left-handers. Kambli achieved the feat at 21 years and 32 days against Graham Gooch’s England at the Wankhede back in 1993, while the second youngest was the legendary Sunil Gavaskar (21 years and 277 days) against the West Indies during his historic debut in 1971.

The youngest double-centurion in the history of Test cricket, of course, is Javed Miandad, who achieved the feat when he was just 19 years and 140 days old.

If Jaiswal became the toast of Indian cricket on Friday itself, when he held the Indian innings together as his teammates fell by the wayside after getting decent starts, the youngster eventually lost his patience when he decided to take on James Anderson and was caught in the deep after a dominant and classy 209.