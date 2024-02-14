India vs England: For Ben Stokes, 100th Test match is just a number

For Ben Stokes, playing his 100th Test match in Rajkot from Thursday, 15 February, is nothing beyond just a number. The England Test captain and iconic allrounder doesn’t understand the fuss around it, though it’s a landmark in a sport which is slowly losing larger-than-life characters like him.

‘’Every Test is just as important as the next one. Then there’s the next one, which will be 101 — it’s just one more,’’ a laconic Stokes was quoted as saying by the BBC. ‘’It’s a sign of longevity, but 99, 100 or 101 doesn’t make much difference. It’s just a number.’’

For decades, English cricket had been on the lookout for the ‘next Botham’. There were some pretenders, and others showed early promise before fizzling out, until the New Zealand-born youngster appeared in 2013 and went on to script some superhuman feats in the game — prioritising the three formats as a performer until he was tasked with the job of turning England’s Test fortunes around as captain in the company of coach Brendon McCullum in 2021.

Three years down the line, the record speaks for itself: England have won 14 of the 20 Tests played under the regime they call 'Bazball', and they look seriously capable of bucking the trend in India in the ongoing series as well.