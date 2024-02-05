India vs England: With series tied 1-1, a relieved team heads to Rajkot

The coming of age of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill’s return to form, and Jasprit Bumrah on song — this in a nutshell set up a creditable 106-run win for India in the second Test against England on Monday. The series now poised at 1-1, Rohit Sharma & Co. can head for Rajkot in a much better frame of mind, though the Bazballers have shown that they are different from the team that visited India in 2021 and lost the series 3-1.

The quality of the contest, which ended at the stroke of tea on day four as Bumrah nipped back the off-stump of a defiant Tom Hartley with a reverse away swinger, was much better than Hyderabad, and one has to thank the ground staff at Vizag, which does not often host a Test match.

It offered better batting conditions on the first two days, while the odd one kept low. It was 'Boom Boom' Bumrah who swung the momentum with his six-wicket haul on day two, while his yorker which got Ollie Pope doubling over is already being hailed as the 'ball of the century'.

The choice of Bumrah as man of the match for his 9/91 may make one feel sorry for young Jaiswal’s 209, but the latter has shown that his time will come.