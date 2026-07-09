Ind-Eng T20I series: Time for Gambhir’s boys to forsake 'high risk high reward'?
Down 2-0 in five-match series, back-to-back world champions can at best look for an honourable draw
It’s not often that an Indian T20 team has faced such a situation in recent years. Down 2-0 in a five-match series against England, with one producing no result, the best the Men in Blue can hope for is to bounce back in the remaining two matches to draw the series, with a game coming up in Bristol tonight.
The 2-0 whitewash in Ireland which served as a prelude to the England tour was even more humiliating, coming as it did after an unbeaten streak over 16 bilateral T20I series. The last time India lost a series in this format was against the West Indies in 2023, in which it went down 3-2 under skipper Rohit Sharma. It’s a no-brainer that cricket's shortest format provides little room for error and can easily send reputations for a toss, and the lack of adaptability among batters outside sub-continent conditions was certainly cause for concern.
Speaking after India’s capitulation in Trent Bridge in the last game, with the team all out for a humiliating 76, coach Gautam Gambhir said: ‘’I think it is important to assess the conditions, no doubt about that. But it is also important (to know) how to read the game. Breeze can play a huge part as well. Sometimes, one side where the dimensions are much bigger than the other side. So, these small things in a T20 game can make a huge difference.’’
Breaking down the team’s abject batting failure in the UK — be it against the unknown Jai Mundra of Ireland or speed merchant Jofra Archer — there is no doubt that the top order’s ‘high risk high reward’ approach on wickets offering both seam and bounce has been suicidal and betrayed a lack of game sense.
‘’When everyone in a batting line-up starts playing high risk, high reward, sometimes these things can happen. Probably the middle order, the experienced guys who have played enough international cricket, need to adapt and probably play according to the situation,’’ Gambhir said after his team went down in a heap.
The not-so-subtle dig at the middle order was aimed at the likes of new captain Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel or Tilak Varma, but it was the same Gambhir who advocated the gung-ho approach as his team was plundering totals in the region of 240-250 on belters in India during the 2026 T20 World Cup. At the media conference in Ahmedabad after the hosts won a rather one-sided final against New Zealand, Gambhir said he loathed the idea of playing the "160-170 (runs) kind of cricket".
That stance of his has surely shifted, as has the bravado one saw after India’s back-to-back T20 World Cup triumphs. Pushed to the back foot, he also mentioned a ‘reset’ in the T20 team which is taking time to show results.
‘’When you go for that reset, it takes a bit of time. If you see, a 15-year-old (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi) is opening, Prince Yadav is in his second T20I while Harshit Rana is coming back from an injury. We ultimately look only at results and no doubt results are important in international cricket, but we have to be practical as well,’’ he said.
As a piece of logic, that's acceptable, but it’s been less than four months since the World T20 triumph and the lone major change in the set-up has been the exit of erstwhile captain Suryakumar Yadav — which seems to have polarised fans. Contrary to Surya’s laidback style of crisis management, Shreyas came across as somewhat unforgiving when he called his own team’s batting "atrocious". He also blamed his bowlers for conceding a 200-plus target in Trent Bridge, but his handling of the press conference hasn’t won him too many friends.
‘’He used the word atrocious to describe their batting and he used the word awful as well. You could see how disgruntled, a little upset, he was and he must be angry, understandably so,’’ remarked TV pundit Dinesh Karthik on Cricbuzz. It’s still early days in the hot seat, but Shreyas needs to realise that the job is different from captaining a franchise, where anger management is a primary criterion.