Ind-Eng T20I series: Time for Gambhir’s boys to forsake 'high risk high reward'?

It’s not often that an Indian T20 team has faced such a situation in recent years. Down 2-0 in a five-match series against England, with one producing no result, the best the Men in Blue can hope for is to bounce back in the remaining two matches to draw the series, with a game coming up in Bristol tonight.

The 2-0 whitewash in Ireland which served as a prelude to the England tour was even more humiliating, coming as it did after an unbeaten streak over 16 bilateral T20I series. The last time India lost a series in this format was against the West Indies in 2023, in which it went down 3-2 under skipper Rohit Sharma. It’s a no-brainer that cricket's shortest format provides little room for error and can easily send reputations for a toss, and the lack of adaptability among batters outside sub-continent conditions was certainly cause for concern.

Speaking after India’s capitulation in Trent Bridge in the last game, with the team all out for a humiliating 76, coach Gautam Gambhir said: ‘’I think it is important to assess the conditions, no doubt about that. But it is also important (to know) how to read the game. Breeze can play a huge part as well. Sometimes, one side where the dimensions are much bigger than the other side. So, these small things in a T20 game can make a huge difference.’’