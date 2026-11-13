NZ tour: Matt Henry effect may continue to haunt India

The fifth and final ODI is scheduled at the same venue on Sunday, but with a 2-1 lead, India cannot lose the series from here. Henry, however, will be rested for that game to manage his workload. His spell in seaming conditions will nevertheless give Gautam Gambhir plenty to think about ahead of the two-Test series, which the visitors desperately need to win to stay in contention for next June's World Test Championship final.

The squad has already split, with Test specialists Shubman Gill and KL Rahul heading for Basin Reserve, while some of the fast bowlers will join them for practice. But the memories of 89 all out are likely to weigh heavily on the batters' minds.

The capitulation of India's batting overshadowed opener Will Young's career-best 125 as New Zealand posted 333 in 50 overs after being sent in to bat by stand-in skipper Shreyas Iyer, surprisingly, in what appeared to be good batting conditions.

Young was handed two reprieves in the second over after Rohit and Ishan Kishan dropped catches off consecutive deliveries, and he made India pay. Tim Seifert smashed 58 off 48 balls to complement Young before Kishan pulled off a superb diving catch to dismiss him.

Speaking after the match, Shreyas admitted that there was a "huge difference" in the pitch between the two innings.

"We saw it, there was a huge difference in the first innings and second in terms of wicket, but also credit where it's due, the way Henry bowled in the right areas right from ball one. I think that was sensational," he said.

Urging the team to move on, Shreyas said: "It's important to forget about this one, obviously, analyse what went wrong in terms of batting and bowling. But at the back of the mind, it's important that we have also won two games. So, a lot of inspiration from that one, and see to it that we come with a fresh set of minds."