NZ tour: Matt Henry effect may continue to haunt India
Stand-in skipper Shreyas Iyer gives Kiwi paceman his due after an embarrassing 89 all out in fourth ODI
India suffer their second-heaviest ODI defeat, folding for 89 in 26.4 overs.
Matt Henry takes six wickets for 27 runs, including a triple strike in the first over.
Will Young scores a career-best 125 as New Zealand post 333 and keep the series alive.
0/1 (Rohit Sharma, 0.1 over)
0/2 (Virat Kohli, 0.5 over)
0/3 (Shreyas Iyer 0.6 over)
It was a fall of wickets that India had never endured in their 55-year history of playing ODI cricket — and the scars of the humiliation at Mount Maunganui may haunt the Men in Blue for some time to come.
The 244-run defeat against the Kiwis, who kept the series alive by pulling one back in emphatic fashion, is India's second-heaviest loss in ODIs in terms of runs. The worst remains the 245-run rout against Sri Lanka in 2000.
The record books will remind critics that an Indian batting line-up comprising the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Vinod Kambli and Yuvraj Singh had fared even worse when it folded for 54 (yes, that's right) while chasing Sri Lanka's 299 in the ICC Champions Trophy in Sharjah.
The conditions at the desert venue, where a certain Chaminda Vaas had wreaked havoc with a haul of 5-14, and those at Bay Oval this morning were chalk and cheese. But the degree of humiliation was no different. Matt Henry, whose magical triple strike in the first over reduced India to 0-3 for the first time in their ODI history, finished with figures of 9.4-2-27-6. The right-arm quick also claimed the final wicket, dismissing Arshdeep Singh as India folded for 89 in 26.4 overs.
The fifth and final ODI is scheduled at the same venue on Sunday, but with a 2-1 lead, India cannot lose the series from here. Henry, however, will be rested for that game to manage his workload. His spell in seaming conditions will nevertheless give Gautam Gambhir plenty to think about ahead of the two-Test series, which the visitors desperately need to win to stay in contention for next June's World Test Championship final.
The squad has already split, with Test specialists Shubman Gill and KL Rahul heading for Basin Reserve, while some of the fast bowlers will join them for practice. But the memories of 89 all out are likely to weigh heavily on the batters' minds.
The capitulation of India's batting overshadowed opener Will Young's career-best 125 as New Zealand posted 333 in 50 overs after being sent in to bat by stand-in skipper Shreyas Iyer, surprisingly, in what appeared to be good batting conditions.
Young was handed two reprieves in the second over after Rohit and Ishan Kishan dropped catches off consecutive deliveries, and he made India pay. Tim Seifert smashed 58 off 48 balls to complement Young before Kishan pulled off a superb diving catch to dismiss him.
Speaking after the match, Shreyas admitted that there was a "huge difference" in the pitch between the two innings.
"We saw it, there was a huge difference in the first innings and second in terms of wicket, but also credit where it's due, the way Henry bowled in the right areas right from ball one. I think that was sensational," he said.
Urging the team to move on, Shreyas said: "It's important to forget about this one, obviously, analyse what went wrong in terms of batting and bowling. But at the back of the mind, it's important that we have also won two games. So, a lot of inspiration from that one, and see to it that we come with a fresh set of minds."