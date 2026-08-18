India vs Pak: Recent history backs Harmanpreet & co in marquee clash

The balance of power may have clearly tilted towards India over the last decade or so, but the weight of history and emotion of an India-Pakistan hockey match is not lost on the average fan from either side of the border. Come tomorrow, another chapter will unfold at Wagener Hockey Stadium at Amstelveen to decide who stays in the race for the semi-finals of the ongoing FIH World Cup hockey.

India currently occupies second place in Pool D with three points, having opened their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales before suffering a 2-4 defeat to England on Monday. Pakistan, meanwhile, have one point from their two matches after drawing against Wales and going down 1-4 to England. The top two teams from each of the four pools in the first stage will remain in contention for the semi-finals, while the bottom two teams will move into the classification matches.

With England having won both their matches and assured of a top two finish in this pool, the battle for the other spot has come down to the last two matches: India versus Pakistan and England vs Wales. India needs at least a draw to secure second place in the pool while both Pakistan and Wales face a must-win situation to keep their campaign alive. Interestingly, it’s after a 16-year gap since their 2010 encounter in New Delhi that they are meeting in a World Cup – with India prevailing 4-1 on that occasion.