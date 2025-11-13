India vs SA: I am more acceptable as captain now, says Temba Bavuma
WTC winning captain feels expectations from the national team on the rise after the title
Barely two years ago, one did not wish to be in Temba Bavuma’s shoes when South Africa visited India for the 2023 ICC World Cup campaign. The team had an impressive campaign, until it lost a close semi-final to eventual champions Australia, and the pocket-sized Bavuma became the butt of jokes thanks to his struggle for runs and an injury.
Lady Luck has finally smiled on the 35-year-old with their World Test Championship (WTC) crown after a dramatic chase against holders Australia at the Lord’s, ensuring a greater degree of acceptance for him among his teammates. A welcome change, while Bavuma feels it has also given rise to expectations of the South African people as they begin their title defence against a strong India in a mini series.
Speaking to the media on the eve of first Test, a candid Bavuma said: ‘’It wasn’t the greatest of World Cups for me from a batting point of view, so I can understand why the criticism would have come from that point. However, it’s been a process of discovery and I think I am now more comfortable in my own skin and more acceptable to my teammates.’’
How has it helped the current lot to shed the chokers’ tag which dogged them over the decades? Bavuma didn’t buy into the argument as he felt that there are too many young players in this team who have no clue about such a reputation.
‘’I really don’t think that it was something that was for this team, for this group of guys. We have a lot of young guys here who weren’t even born when the World Cup happened back then and we didn't go over the line. So, really not for this team to kind of walk around with.’’
The WTC title came more than four months back and Bavuma feels now that the feeling has sunk in, they are prepared to emulate their performance. ‘’I think whenever we go into a series, there’s a lot more of an expectation for us as a team to uphold the world champions’ status. It doesn't really change anything from our point of view but I think from a confidence point of view, it’s just a case of us kind of walking proudly with that badge. We’re known as the current champions at this point. We have a lovely opportunity now coming up against India in their own conditions.’’
Incidentally, the fixtures released for the 2025-27 WTC cycle shows South Africa playing just 14 Tests — that too without hosting the traditional Boxing Day and New Year Test matches. Replying to a question whether such scheduling will hurt the momentum of growth of Tests back home, a resigned Bavuma said: ‘’Look, it’s obviously quite sad for us as players — but I think the fans as well. The fans would have wanted an opportunity to properly celebrate the team. This Test series, hence, becomes our festive season for us. So we’ll try to make the most of it.’’
