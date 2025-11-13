India vs SA: I am more acceptable as captain now, says Temba Bavuma

Barely two years ago, one did not wish to be in Temba Bavuma’s shoes when South Africa visited India for the 2023 ICC World Cup campaign. The team had an impressive campaign, until it lost a close semi-final to eventual champions Australia, and the pocket-sized Bavuma became the butt of jokes thanks to his struggle for runs and an injury.

Lady Luck has finally smiled on the 35-year-old with their World Test Championship (WTC) crown after a dramatic chase against holders Australia at the Lord’s, ensuring a greater degree of acceptance for him among his teammates. A welcome change, while Bavuma feels it has also given rise to expectations of the South African people as they begin their title defence against a strong India in a mini series.

Speaking to the media on the eve of first Test, a candid Bavuma said: ‘’It wasn’t the greatest of World Cups for me from a batting point of view, so I can understand why the criticism would have come from that point. However, it’s been a process of discovery and I think I am now more comfortable in my own skin and more acceptable to my teammates.’’

How has it helped the current lot to shed the chokers’ tag which dogged them over the decades? Bavuma didn’t buy into the argument as he felt that there are too many young players in this team who have no clue about such a reputation.