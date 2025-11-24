Ind vs SA: Six-star Marco Jansen relishes rare success on Indian soil

At 2.06 metres or 6 feet 8 inches, Marco Jansen walks tall in top-flight international cricket. The beanpole South African quick had dismantled India twice at home before with seven-wicket hauls in his debut series, but there is a difference between doing so at Cape Town and Johannesburg and returning with figures of 19.5-5-48-6 on an old fashioned sub-continent track in Guwahati.

A six-wicket haul against the highly rated Indian batting line-up will remain quite a landmark in the soft spoken 25-year-old’s career, though his best-ever haul in Tests reads 7/13 against Sri Lanka when they folded up for 42 in Durban last year. Prior to that, Jansen stood out with hauls of 7-91 and 7-98 against India in Cape Town and Jo’burg, respectively, in the same series in 2021-22.

‘’Once we saw there was some bounce and pace in the wicket, we tried to utilise it. It was a good day for the chaps, myself in particular,’’ said Jansen, who had to assume the role of lead pacer in place of an injured Kagiso Rabada or Lungi Ngidi, who has been sitting in the dugout after being flown in as an injury cover for Rabada. ‘’Not having KG was a big loss, so I was just trying to give my best,’’ the newsmaker of the day told the media later.