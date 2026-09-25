India wins 50m rifle 3P silver; Suruchi-Kamaljeet clinch mixed team gold

Tomar, Niraj and Rudrankksh win silver in the men’s 50m rifle 3P team event

Tomar and Niraj qualify for the individual final, finishing third and fourth in qualification

Suruchi Phogat and Kamaljeet win mixed team gold, setting an Asian record of 484.6

India’s shooting contingent added another medal at the Asian Games on Friday, with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar and Rudrankksh Patil winning silver in the men’s 50m rifle 3 Positions team event.

The Indian trio posted a combined 1,762-94x at the Aichi Pref. General Shooting Gallery to finish second. China won gold with 1,766-95x, while South Korea took bronze with 1,751-87x.

The Indians made a strong start in the kneeling position, scoring 587, before adding 593 in the prone series to reach 1,180 after two positions. They then shot 582 in standing to finish with their final tally.