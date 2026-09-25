India wins 50m rifle 3P silver; Suruchi-Kamaljeet clinch mixed team gold
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Niraj Kumar qualify for the individual final, finishing third and fourth in qualification
Tomar, Niraj and Rudrankksh win silver in the men’s 50m rifle 3P team event
Tomar and Niraj qualify for the individual final, finishing third and fourth in qualification
Suruchi Phogat and Kamaljeet win mixed team gold, setting an Asian record of 484.6
India’s shooting contingent added another medal at the Asian Games on Friday, with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar and Rudrankksh Patil winning silver in the men’s 50m rifle 3 Positions team event.
The Indian trio posted a combined 1,762-94x at the Aichi Pref. General Shooting Gallery to finish second. China won gold with 1,766-95x, while South Korea took bronze with 1,751-87x.
The Indians made a strong start in the kneeling position, scoring 587, before adding 593 in the prone series to reach 1,180 after two positions. They then shot 582 in standing to finish with their final tally.
Tomar and Kumar also advanced to the individual final. Tomar finished third in qualification with 589-34x, while Kumar was fourth with 588-34x. Patil finished ninth with 585-26x.
The rifle silver came after India’s shooting team faced disappointment in the men’s and women’s 10m air pistol events.
Earlier on Friday, Suruchi Phogat and Kamaljeet provided India with a gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. The pair produced an Asian record 484.6 in the final to claim the top spot.
Suruchi and Kamaljeet maintained their composure in a closely contested final and held off the Republic of Korea to secure gold with the record-breaking score.
The two medals further boosted India’s shooting campaign, with the rifle team adding silver and the mixed pistol pair delivering gold on the same day.
With IANS inputs