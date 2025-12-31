Indian cricket fraternity joins in prayers for Damien Martyn’s recovery
Star Australian batter in induced coma in Brisbane hospital after being diagnosed with meningitis
The news of Damien Martyn, a key member of Australia’s all-conquering side of the early-2000s, being in induced coma for meningitis has got the global cricketing fraternity praying in unison for his recovery. Prominent among those who took to social media to share their prayers were V.V.S. Laxman and Ravi Ashwin.
On his X handle, Laxman wrote: “Sending strength and prayers to my dear friend @damienmartyn and his family. Wishing him a full and speedy recovery. The entire cricket world stands with you Marto during this tough time.”
Ashwin, the retired spin great, posted: “Thoughts are with @damienmartyn. Prayers to see him bounce back.” IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings wrote: “Sending thoughts, prayers, and strength to Aussie legend Damien Martyn during this tough time. Wishing him courage to fight on.”
The last day of 2025 brought the unfortunate news that Martyn (54) fell ill after lying down to rest on Boxing Day and was transported to a Brisbane hospital from his Gold Coast home. Adam Gilchrist, Martyn’s peer and close friend, confirmed to Australian media that he is currently receiving treatment for meningitis.
“He is getting the best of treatment and (Martyn’s partner) Amanda and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes,” Gilchrist said.
Meningitis is a serious inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord which can lead to serious complications, and even death.
Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg said in a statement: “I’m saddened to hear of Damien’s illness. The best wishes of everyone at Cricket Australia and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time.”
Just two weeks ago before the commencement of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide, Martyn uploaded a social media video from Brisbane in which he looked happy and healthy. He played 67 Tests and 208 One-Day Internationals for Australia between 1992 and 2006, scoring 4,406 Test runs at an average of 46.4 — including 13 centuries — and a further 5,346 runs in ODIs.
He was part of Australia’s dominant squads through the golden period of the early 2000s and featured in the 2003 World Cup victory. 2004 was one of his strongest years, with him scoring Test centuries in both Sri Lanka and India and registering scores of 97 in each country.
Former teammates have regularly credited his improved play against spin during that period as a critical factor in Australia’s overseas success. Martyn suddenly announced his retirement during the 2006-07 Ashes series, stepping away after the second Test in Adelaide.
