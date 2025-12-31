Indian cricket fraternity joins in prayers for Damien Martyn’s recovery

The news of Damien Martyn, a key member of Australia’s all-conquering side of the early-2000s, being in induced coma for meningitis has got the global cricketing fraternity praying in unison for his recovery. Prominent among those who took to social media to share their prayers were V.V.S. Laxman and Ravi Ashwin.

On his X handle, Laxman wrote: “Sending strength and prayers to my dear friend @damienmartyn and his family. Wishing him a full and speedy recovery. The entire cricket world stands with you Marto during this tough time.”

Ashwin, the retired spin great, posted: “Thoughts are with @damienmartyn. Prayers to see him bounce back.” IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings wrote: “Sending thoughts, prayers, and strength to Aussie legend Damien Martyn during this tough time. Wishing him courage to fight on.”

The last day of 2025 brought the unfortunate news that Martyn (54) fell ill after lying down to rest on Boxing Day and was transported to a Brisbane hospital from his Gold Coast home. Adam Gilchrist, Martyn’s peer and close friend, confirmed to Australian media that he is currently receiving treatment for meningitis.

“He is getting the best of treatment and (Martyn’s partner) Amanda and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes,” Gilchrist said.

Meningitis is a serious inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord which can lead to serious complications, and even death.