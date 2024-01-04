Indian-origin man faces 15 charges for duping Football Association of Singapore

An Indian-origin former deputy director of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) faces 15 cheating charges for awarding the sporting body's supply contracts to companies linked to him or his wife.

Rikram Jit Singh Randhir Singh has admitted to exploiting his position by inducing FAS to disburse SG$609,380 (over Rs 3.82 crore), from which he and his wif, Asya Kirin Kames made a profit of SG$127,896.

Their profits have been seized by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and will be returned to the FAS, the Straits Times newspaper reported on Thursday. In addition to the 15 cheating charges, another 30 similar charges will be taken into consideration for Singh's sentencing on 16 January.

Having joined FAS in December 2010 as a marketing manager, Singh rose through the ranks to become a deputy director in July 2017. FAS is responsible for developing and advancing football in Singapore, and is partially funded by Sport Singapore, which falls under the ministry of culture, community and youth.

Asya, who was then not married to Singh, left FAS in December 2013 to set up her own company, All Resources Network (ARN), specialising in event management and the sale of sporting and recreational goods. ARN regularly organised or supported FAS events and the two got married in 2018, the news report said.