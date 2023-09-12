Indian rugby celebrates as Maharashtra clinches Wheelchair Rugby title

Maharashtra beat Karnataka with the final score 31–10 in the finals at the recently concluded 5th National Wheelchair Rugby Championship 2023 held at Balewadi, here from 10-11 September.

The championship was conducted by The Indian Rugby Football Union (Rugby India), the sole governing body for the sport of rugby in India, in association with the Wheelchair Rugby Federation of India and Mitsubishi Corporation. The championship received an overwhelming participation of over 120 athletes from across the country.

“The growth of wheelchair rugby in India has been astonishing. Ten years ago, 6 players played the sport. Yesterday, 14 states participated at the National Championship which Maharashtra won. At Rugby India our view is very simple — whatever format of rugby you want to play, wherever you want to play, whenever you want to play, you will always have our support. Nothing gives us greater happiness than players with ball in hand dashing (on a wheel chair or otherwise) for the try line!” said Rahul Bose, president, Indian Rugby Football Union, at the closing of the event