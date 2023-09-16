Indian wrestler Abhimanyu scores upset win at world championships

All four Indian free-style wrestlers on show on day one of the UWW World Championships won their opening-round bouts, with 70kg grappler Abhimanyu upsetting world no. 7 Ihor Nykyforuk of Ukraine in Belgrade, Serbia, on Saturday.

Abhimanyu, bronze-medal winner at the U-23 World Championships in June and ranked 26th in the world, defeated the Ukrainian 19-9, effecting a victory by fall (VFA).

The referee stopped the contest 2.41 minutes into the second three-minute session, after Abhimanyu had also dominated the first three-minute session, taking a 5-0 lead. The Indian will take on Nicolai Grahmez of Moldova in the pre-quarterfinal.

Akash Dahiya, too, began on a winning note, defeating his Moldovan opponent Leomid Colesnic with an overwhelming 10-5 verdict from the referees.

The world no. 21 grappler will now take on Uzbekistan's Jahongirmirza Turobov, who is seeded sixth here and a gold medallist at the 2021 Asian Championships.