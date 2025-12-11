India’s bronze shows character, but head coach Sreejesh wants more

The sense of occasion for a dramatic dash to bronze medal is difficult to miss as it was only last October that Hockey India started it’s year-long centenary celebrations. Lauding the young batch’s ability to deliver under pressure, M.M. Somaya, India captain at 1988 Seoul Olympics and currently a national selector said it showed that Indian coaches can deliver success at the highest stage.

Speaking to the National Herald over phone, Somaya said: ‘’It’s an all-Indian support staff of at least six to seven who worked under Sreejesh to deliver the results – with all playing a critical role. It’s been a fantastic result for the future of Indian hockey.’’

Asked to comment on how he sees this bunch graduate to the next level, the former midfield felt it could still be sometime before they mature further and wear the senior national colours. ‘’After the senior team, Hockey India also nurtures a development team of the age group of around 21 to 25 years who are already knocking at the doors. So let’s see how it goes,’’ the former midfield ace said from Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Sreejesh felt the victory was a testament to the players’ unwavering faith in themselves and the system. He highlighted how the team chose to persist, even when the odds seemed stacked against them. “It’s a process, you need to trust your teammates, you need to trust your quality, your strength,” he explained. “The team needs to believe in itself; they created opportunities. We were 0-2 down — (and) that’s almost down and out — but they trusted themselves, created opportunities and converted them.”

Replying to an obvious query about his coaching style, Sreejesh admitted that it involves firm discipline when necessary. “Sometimes you need to remind the people where they belong,” he said.

Despite the bronze ending a medal-drought, Sreejesh couldn’t digest the team’s 1-5 defeat at the hands of eventual champions in the semi-final. “I (have) just started, it has just (been) 12 months for me. Let me learn something first. One victory doesn’t mean anything,” he said, maintaining a humble perspective on his own coaching tenure. “I missed winning the semi-final; that is the big regret for me.”