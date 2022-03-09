India's Lahiri chases elusive success at The Players Championships

Over the years, the Players Championship on the PGA Tour has turned out to be a very difficult outing for India's Anirban Lahiri.



In five outings in which he played in the last seven years, Lahiri has missed the cut four times in the event with a total prize fund of nearly USD50 million which is considered as the fifth major by most professional golfers.



In 2019, he finished tied-74th while the event was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Now with the 2022 edition set to be played at the TPC Sawgrass course at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, from March 10-13, Lahiri is hoping that his fortunes will turn this week and he will be able to achieve better results than in the previous years.



"The Players Championship is the fifth major at least among the players. For me personally, I haven't had a lot of success. Definitely, I've struggled with a few holes, specific holes, which have not fit my shot shape, and I think that's been the challenge for me here at Sawgrass. There are a few holes that I have to come up with a slightly different game plan, different strategy, which I did the last time and had a little bit of success," Lahiri told the Indian media in a virtual interaction on Tuesday.