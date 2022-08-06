India's Priyanka Goswami wins silver in race walk, shatters national record

With this, Priyanka also became the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk at the Commonwealth Games. Prior to this, Harminder Singh was the first Indian to have won a medal in race walk -- bronze -- in the 20km event in 2010 CWG in Delhi.



Meanwhile, Australia's Jemima Montag, the 20km race walk champion from Gold Coast 2018, won the gold with a Games record time of 42:34.00. Kenya's Emily Wamusyi Ngii clinched bronze with 43:50.00, a new African record.



The 26-year-old Priyanka, who holds the national record in both the women's 20km and 35 km race walk, set the pace of the race early on and led the eight-woman group for the opening 4kms before being overtaken by Jemima Montag and Ngii.