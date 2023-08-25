Wrestling federation ban: another twist in the tale, but who cares? 

The ban on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by the sport's world governing body on Thursday was on expected lines, because this is not an isolated one in Indian sport. The past year has seen FIFA suspend the All India Football Federation for third-party intervention, while the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had a close shave after a warning from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

A damning indictment of sports governance in the country, though the other two were not as messy as the WFI ban. This saga has been persisting since January this year, involving a group of some of India's most elite wrestlers, who thought they had scored a moral victory with the dismantling of the erstwhile WFI working committee under Brij Bhushan Singh, the man at the eye of the storm. But they were mistaken.

Singh, a powerful sitting MP of the BJP, is charged with molestation and sexual harassment of a few women wrestlers, and is currently out on bail, though he continues to wield his wand in absentia. The IOA, on its part, had appointed an ad-hoc panel led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa to conduct the WFI elections within 45 days from 27 April, but a series of protests and lawsuits from various state bodies had stalled the proceedings.