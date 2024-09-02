Intercontinental Cup: Tough job for Marquez to manage expectations

The twin triumph in the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship around the same time last year, under Igor Stimac, had created an air of optimism about Indian football. As things are back on Square One again, the new Spanish coach Manolo Marquez has his task cut out to turn things around for the Blue Tigers as the defending champions begin their campaign against Mauritius at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

A lot has changed in the last one year — Marquez’s predecessor has moved FIFA to realise his dues after being sacked rather unceremoniously for India’s failure to progress beyond the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the talismanic captain Sunil Chettri is also not there to act as the troubleshooter.

It’s in this context that journeyman Marquez, who will have the unique task of balancing his two responsibilities with the national team as well as Goa FC in the upcoming ISL, will have to manage the expectations.