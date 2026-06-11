IOC plans major revamp of Olympic sports, host elections

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has proposed sweeping reforms to how Olympic sports are selected and how future host cities are chosen, in what could become one of the most significant governance overhauls in recent years.

The proposals, presented by IOC president Kirsty Coventry under the organisation's "Fit for the Future" initiative, aim to make the Olympic Games more transparent, sustainable, cost-efficient and athlete-focused.

A key change would see the IOC evaluate individual Olympic disciplines rather than entire sports when reviewing the games programme. According to the IOC, the new approach better reflects the actual impact of disciplines on venue requirements, operational complexity and overall costs.

Under the proposed framework, a discipline would be defined as one or more events within a sport that require a dedicated field of play or substantial modifications to an existing venue.

If approved by the IOC Session, the revised methodology will be introduced for the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane.