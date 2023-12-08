IOC confirms some Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at Paris Olympics with neutral status: Reports 

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), on Friday, confirmed some Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at Paris Olympics with neutral status, reports AP.

The IOC’s decision confirms moves it started one year ago to reintegrate Russia and its military ally Belarus into global sports, and nine months after it urged sports governing bodies to look at ways to let individual athletes compete.

It is up to each Olympic sport's governing body to assess and enforce neutral status for individual athletes who have not actively supported the war and are not contracted to military or state security agencies. Those who are given neutral status must compete without national identity of flag, anthem or colours.

Russia remains banned from team sports.