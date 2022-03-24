IPL 2022: Giving up of captaincy might be a blessing in disguise for Kohli, says Ravi Shastri

"I think [giving up captaincy] could be a blessing in disguise, to be honest. The pressures of captaincy off his shoulders, the expectations that come with being captain no longer there. He can go out, express himself, play freely, and I think he'll look to do just that," Shastri was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.



"I think the most important thing is not to worry about his own performances, because he's done enough in world cricket for people to know where he stands. It's about him wanting to enjoy himself out there. I think that is the key. It's mind over matter, it's a case of telling yourself, 'I want to go there, express myself, and enjoy myself," he added.