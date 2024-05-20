IPL: Battle of equals as in-form KKR take on SRH in first qualifier

At the end of the day, two of the best equipped and hungriest teams of IPL 2024, in Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, have qualified as the top two for the play-offs after the marathon league stages concluded on Sunday. It will, however, be quite an ordeal for them to travel from different parts of the country to a sultry Ahmedabad and recover in less than 48 hours for the first qualifier on Tuesday.

Come Wednesday, and third placed Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator. RR, after being perched among the top two for most of the league, have only themselves to blame for sliding to four defeats in a row, and then rains depriving them of a chance to better their points tally from 17.

It has been a near-perfect campaign for KKR, who lost the least number of games (three) to finish on top of the table for the first time in the league’s history, with 20 points. Their only point of regret could be missing out on some valuable game time ahead of the first knockout game as rains played spoilsport with two of their last games in different parts of the country.