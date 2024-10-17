IPL: Delhi Capitals shift Sourav Ganguly to sidelines for next season
Venugopal Rao new director of cricket, Hemang Badani head coach as co-owners to run operations on rotational basis of two years
A major overhaul of the coaching staff is underway in most of the IPL franchises ahead of the mega auction for the 2025 season. Neither of the celebrated duo of Ricky Ponting or Sourav Ganguly, a common feature in the Delhi Capitals dugout for the last few years, will be seen next season as the franchise has named two 'lesser' names to guide its fortunes.
Venugopal Rao and Hemang Badani, both former internationals, will be the new director of cricket (IPL) and head coach (IPL) respectively, while former India skipper Ganguly has been sidelined for all practical purposes. The 'Dada' of Indian cricket, who played a key role in shaping a turnaround in the fortunes of the rebranded side in 2018 in Ponting’s company, will be at the helm of the women’s team in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and the Pretoria Capitals in the SA T20 League.
Ponting, the former Australia captain and batting legend, has moved on to join as the new head coach of Punjab Kings. Sources in the Delhi Capitals management said the move has come in the wake of the two co-owners: GMR Group and JSW Group, distributing the running of the cricket operations of the men's and women’s teams on a two-year rotational basis, with GMR in charge of the men’s team for next two seasons while JSW will look after the women’s team over the same period.
Rao and Badani are hence the GMR Group’s nominees while Ganguly, known to be close to the Jindals of the JSW Group, will be at the helm of their properties for the next two years. ‘’The strategic move aims at optimising operational efficiency across teams within the ownership umbrella of the Delhi Capitals franchise,’’ says the press release, though continuity in policy-making of such franchises is considered a key to success.
In a statement, Delhi Capitals chairman & co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi said: ‘’We are delighted to welcome Hemang and Venu to Delhi Capitals. Both have been an integral part of our team for a long time and we’re excited to have them on board in a different role. With their proven track record as coaches, we’re confident that their expertise will be invaluable in helping us move to achieve our objectives and drive success for Delhi Capitals."
Rao, who played 16 ODIs for India and was part of the 2009 IPL-winning Deccan Chargers squad, said: “My association with the franchise has been a long-standing one and I am thankful for the trust our owners have placed in me by offering me this role. I look forward to this new challenge ahead of a new IPL cycle.”
Who are Rao, Badani?
Badani, who represented India in four Tests and 40 ODIs, said: “It’s my absolute honour to be joining Delhi Capitals and I’m deeply grateful to our owners for trusting me with the job. With the mega auction around the corner, my job, in collaboration with the rest of our coaching staff, is cut out. I can’t wait to get started.”
A handy allrounder in white ball cricket, Rao has played for the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils for three seasons between 2011 and 2013. He has also been part of Dubai Capitals family, serving as a mentor in the inaugural season and Director of Cricket in the next.
Badani, meanwhile, worked with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL as a fielding coach and a batting coach in successive seasons. He also coached the Jaffna Kings franchise to two consecutive Lankan Premier League titles, apart from working as a batting coach with the title-wining Sunrisers Eastern Cape side in the inaugural edition of the SA20. The 47-year- old was also Head Coach of the Dubai Capitals side that reached this year’s ILT20 final.