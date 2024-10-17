IPL: Delhi Capitals shift Sourav Ganguly to sidelines for next season

A major overhaul of the coaching staff is underway in most of the IPL franchises ahead of the mega auction for the 2025 season. Neither of the celebrated duo of Ricky Ponting or Sourav Ganguly, a common feature in the Delhi Capitals dugout for the last few years, will be seen next season as the franchise has named two 'lesser' names to guide its fortunes.

Venugopal Rao and Hemang Badani, both former internationals, will be the new director of cricket (IPL) and head coach (IPL) respectively, while former India skipper Ganguly has been sidelined for all practical purposes. The 'Dada' of Indian cricket, who played a key role in shaping a turnaround in the fortunes of the rebranded side in 2018 in Ponting’s company, will be at the helm of the women’s team in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and the Pretoria Capitals in the SA T20 League.

Ponting, the former Australia captain and batting legend, has moved on to join as the new head coach of Punjab Kings. Sources in the Delhi Capitals management said the move has come in the wake of the two co-owners: GMR Group and JSW Group, distributing the running of the cricket operations of the men's and women’s teams on a two-year rotational basis, with GMR in charge of the men’s team for next two seasons while JSW will look after the women’s team over the same period.