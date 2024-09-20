IPL: Will Ponting survive the Punjab King’s revolving door for coaches?

The head coach’s position at the Punjab Kings, the underperforming IPL franchise, has been quite the hot seat for the last 6–7 seasons.

It promises to be a tall order for Aussie veteran Ricky Ponting, therefore, to manage the expectations as the new team boss. An old hand in the IPL ecosystem too, he was named as the team coach on Thursday, 19 September, for the next four years.

The sequence of big names who preceded Ponting makes the management’s desperation clear — he replaces fellow Australian Trevor Bayliss (two-time IPL winner with the Kolkata Knight Riders), who was in charge of the Mohali-based team in 2023–24. Before him, they had Anil Kumble for three seasons (2020–22), and before Kumble, Mike Hesson (2019) and Brad Hodge (2018). Yet, it’s been exactly 10 years since the Punjab Kings, then known as the Kings XI Punjab, made the finals.

It’s against this backdrop that Ponting, who served the Delhi Capitals for seven years with distinction, takes charge of the franchise. The Kings are not what one might call a plum assignment, with frequent chopping and changing of the squad as well as reports of managerial interference frequent.

The former master batter, who has been pursued by other IPL teams as well, must have laid the precondition of a longer tenure on the table. Nothing succeeds like success in the world of franchise leagues.

‘’I am grateful to the Punjab Kings for presenting me with the opportunity to be the new head coach. I am excited to take up the new challenge,” Ponting was quoted as saying in a media release.

“I had great conversations with the owners and the management about the way forward and was truly elated to see the alignment of our visions for the team,” he added. “We all want to repay the fans who have stayed with the franchise over the years and we promise that they will see a much different Punjab Kings going forward.’’