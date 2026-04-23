Dhoni’s comeback creates a buzz in CSK camp, but as player or brand?

The focus is back on Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the thala hits the nets for Chennai Super Kings again. After missing out on more than three weeks of IPL action owing to a calf strain, the iconic figure cast his imposing shadow at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium once again ahead of his team's away match against Mumbai Indians this evening.

The clash of two of the most successful IPL teams in history potentially signals the return of MSD, but Chennai fans may now have to wait until the weekend. Eric Simmons, the long-serving bowling coach of CSK, indicated on Wednesday that Dhoni has not yet achieved 100 per cent match fitness, with the new deadline being the home match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, 26 April.

The unpopular question that many are afraid to ask is: what can the 44-year-old master finisher bring to the table for a team which has managed just two wins from six games and is languishing at eighth spot on the table? Ever since leading the yellow shirts to a fifth title in 2023 — the season when the legend was accorded an emotional farewell in all the venues that he played in — Dhoni has not really delivered as a player.