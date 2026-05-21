KKR’s spin doctors Sunil-Varun continue to keep rivals guessing

The crucial four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Wednesday, 20 May — which kept Kolkata Knight Riders’ heads above water — saw spin twins Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy sharing just one wicket between them. However, their impact in the middle overs of the rain-affected match — which saw some grip off the surface — reined in the likes of a Hardik Pandya or Tilak Varma, restricting Mumbai Indians to a modest total.

Much like KKR’s late-season upswing, the ‘odd couple’ of IPL folklore came into its own in the second half of the tournament. It’s something which Varun, a thinking cricketer, forecast more than a month back as he felt that the tiring wickets may offer some purchase for spinners later on. The wickets column may not match some of their prolific seasons in the past, but their commitment to the team cause has been exemplary.

While the ageless Narine has managed to retain his place among the top-10 with 15 wickets, Varun has had a chequered season and a brush with injury. The latest one grabbed eyeballs as he has now played back-to-back matches with an injured left toe, his limp conspicuous as he walked back to his bowling mark. His playing on despite injury has not escaped the BCCI's notice but then, the 34-year-old former architect from Chennai feels he owes it to the franchise, which picked him out of obscurity ahead of the 2020 season.