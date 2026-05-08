Laxity of some franchises forced us to take action, says BCCI secretary

A number of examples of ‘laxity on part of some franchises’ about adhering to protocols during IPL 2026 has forced the BCCI to wake up and issue a written directive to all 10 franchises to buckle up. IPL CEO Hemang Amin will hold a follow-up meeting with the franchisees on Saturday, 9 May, to appraise teams about the need to stay on guard after a major heads-up from the BCCI's Anti Corruption & Security Unit (ACSU).

While two contentious issues have come to light — both involving Rajasthan Royals with their manager Romi Bhinder found using a phone in the dugout and skipper Riyan Parag caught vaping in the dressing room — there have been other ‘serious’ breaches reported by ACSU head Sharad Kumar.

One of them, according to media reports, has been that of a girlfriend of a leading player allegedly passing team information to outsiders — which has set the BCCI thinking about placing curbs on players staying with families.