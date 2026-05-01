Riyan Parag’s vaping row avoidable reminder of IPL's murky past?

It has been a prompt move on the part of IPL authorities to fine Riyan Parag 25 per cent of his fees for the Punjab Kings game after he was caught vaping on camera, though one must say he got away lightly. For all the hefty fines the IPL is known to levy on captains or players for slow over rates or a Code of Conduct issue such as this, it’s the franchise owners who are known to pick up the tab.

There is no doubt that such an act of indiscretion by an Indian player, that too the captain of a side, has done a disservice to the profile of the league, which has survived numerous brushes with controversy during it’s 18-year journey. The broadcasters’ camera, which picked up the Assam batter vaping after his dismissal while his team’s chase was still on, offers a peek into the supposed high life that the IPL still has to offer.

It’s common knowledge that the league has survived a barrage of such controversies over the years — from match-fixing allegations to the notorious ‘after parties’ in founder Lalit Modi’s era to sensational charges by cheerleaders about advances by well-known international cricketers.