Riyan Parag’s vaping row avoidable reminder of IPL's murky past?
BCCI’s penalty a timely move rather than pushing it under the carpet; Royals head coach Sangakkara says 'timely reminder'
It has been a prompt move on the part of IPL authorities to fine Riyan Parag 25 per cent of his fees for the Punjab Kings game after he was caught vaping on camera, though one must say he got away lightly. For all the hefty fines the IPL is known to levy on captains or players for slow over rates or a Code of Conduct issue such as this, it’s the franchise owners who are known to pick up the tab.
There is no doubt that such an act of indiscretion by an Indian player, that too the captain of a side, has done a disservice to the profile of the league, which has survived numerous brushes with controversy during it’s 18-year journey. The broadcasters’ camera, which picked up the Assam batter vaping after his dismissal while his team’s chase was still on, offers a peek into the supposed high life that the IPL still has to offer.
It’s common knowledge that the league has survived a barrage of such controversies over the years — from match-fixing allegations to the notorious ‘after parties’ in founder Lalit Modi’s era to sensational charges by cheerleaders about advances by well-known international cricketers.
A sanitisation drive has been on for some time to bring the focus back to cricket, though there have been the odd lapse, such as South African speedster Kagiso Rabada being caught smoking in public or Gujarat Titans sending him back last year to serve a ban after being caught using a recreational drug back home.
While many could argue that it's much ado about nothing, Parag's clip has raised eyebrows because e-cigarettes or vapes are banned in India under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019, which prohibits production, sale, purchase and use, with violations attracting fines and even imprisonment. How, then, did it find its way to the sanctum sanctorum of the dressing room, where no players or support staff are even allowed to walk in with mobile phones?
This is the second instance this season that Rajasthan Royals — who have had a good season otherwise — have made news for the wrong reasons. Only weeks ago, Royals team manager Romi Bhinder was fined for using a mobile phone in the dugout, a clear breach of protocol designed to prevent corruption and information leaks. It’s the same franchise which, way back in 2013, was in the eye of a match-fixing scandal.
Parag, again the subject of merciless trolling ahead of tonight’s game against Delhi Capitals, has been dealt a serious blow, and his lack of runs is not helping. Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara called the incident a ‘’reminder to all players’’ to maintain the team culture and professionalism while Ravi Ashwin — who spent a three-year cycle with the Pink Army — had a word of advice for his "younger brother".
‘’Sometimes what happens is it’s a personal choice, but your personal choice should be in your personal space. If you do all this in public space, that can very well be avoided. All I would say this: it’s my small advice as an elder brother. I want to tell Riyan Parag that whatever happens in your personal life, nobody has any concern about it.
"But whatever you do, do it in your personal space because you are a captain, you are a franchise leader. You are probably an inspiration for many cricketers, many youth, many young Indians, and young people around the world. So there is a responsibility too,’’ the retired spinner said on his YouTube channel.
It’s not really adopting a moral high ground but a word of advice, coming from an insider with franchises with different team ethos, for the countless young millionaires the IPL produces!
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