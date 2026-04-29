Royals captain Riyan Parag’s vaping clip stirs up social media

Rajasthan Royals has been a high-flying team in IPL 2026 so far as its occupies third place in the standings, but Riyan Parag has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in his first full season as captain. If his batting form and captaincy have already come under the scanner, a clip from a live broadcast of his team's last game against Punjab Kings — showing Parag apparently using a vape in the dressing room — has gone viral on social media.

The incident happened during the 16th over of the Royals’ successful chase of 223 against Punjab Kings on Monday — with the video clip spreading like wildfire. The timing could not have been worse for the 25-year-old, whose choice as replacement for Sanju Samson as captain ahead of someone like Yashasvi Jaiswal was not beyond criticism.

In the middle of a campaign headlined by their opening duo of Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Parag’s poor contribution stands out with a measly 117 runs in nine matches at an average of 14.63 and a highest score of 29 in the concerned game.

Can the smoking incident invite penal measures for Parag? The IPL’s discipinary rules forbid smoking in dressing rooms and stadium premises, except in designated areas.