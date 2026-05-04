Pace ace Pat Cummins looks ahead to life with his family in a few years

There is no doubt in Pat Cummins’ mind about where his priorities lie once he leaves the sport in a few years — family. The Australian Test and ODI captain, back at the helm of a high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 after missing the first half of the season due to a rehab programme, says the day is not far when he is going to ‘live life’ with his family.

Speaking to Elizabeth Day on her podcast How to Fail, Cummins said: “I’m so crystal clear now on the family’s priority. I want to spend as much time as I can with my family. And you just can’t keep kicking things down the road. I think a lot of sportspeople, but maybe me in particular, think — okay, I’ll play cricket till I’m 35 or 36, Albie will be seven or six years old and then life will start, and then we can start hanging out as a family. I’ve definitely changed my mindset now. It’s like, no, I’m going to live life.”

“I’m going to say a big emphatic yes to things that we really want to do as a family. When we’re on tour, let’s make sure we have the time of our lives. We don’t just want to watch the clock tick by,” said the 32-year-old pace merchant, who may be looking at another three-four years of competitive cricket at best.

The Orange Brigade, now third in the season's standings, had been doing well even without Cummins as leader and Ishan Kishan in charge of things but then, as their bowling coach Varun Aaron says, the Australian’s presence as the leader of the bowling pack would make a difference at the business-end of the tournament.