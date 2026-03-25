IPL: RCB, Royals’ takeover makes heads turn; how do they stack up globally?

IPL 2026 may be barely three days away, but the talking point is suddenly mega takeovers of two of its franchises — Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) men's and women’s teams and Rajasthan Royals. The successful bid for RCB was a staggering $1.78 billion while the offer for Royals was not much behind at $1.63 billion.

A consortium comprising Aditya Birla Group, media moguls Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures and BXPE will now be the new owners of RCB, while another consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani will take over former champions Royals from June. While the valuation is yet to catch up with the super elite brand space occupied by European football assets, the NBA or NFL, it is beyond doubt that the IPL has created a daylight’s difference between it and the other major T20 leagues.

The exponential rise in brand value of the franchises can be gauged from the fact that each of them have fetched more than the combined value of Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans — about $1.69 billion (Rs 12,715 crore) only five years ago during the auction for the two new teams.