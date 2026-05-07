Will Pathirana, KKR’s 18-crore buy, get a game at all this season?

With IPL 2026 headed for the business end, there are serious doubts as to whether Lasith Malinga clone Matheesha Pathirana will be seen in action at all for Kolkata Knight Riders. The Sri Lankan fast bowler with the sling arm action, one of the highest paid overseas players from the mini auction at Rs 18 crore, may have recovered from the calf strain sustained during the last T20 World Cup, but the Knights are wary about exposing him so late in the day.

KKR, which had a horrible start to the campaign with five losses in its first six games (the only point coming from an abandoned game), has struck a winning note in its last three games, but is still languishing in eighth position. With the campaign having reached a stage where every game is like a last game, the Knights are not looking for undue experiments as they take on Delhi Capitals on the road on Friday.

‘’You always have plans to play someone like Pathirana but we will not rush him,’’ remarked mentor Dwayne Bravo. ‘’We will leave it to the coach and captain to take a final decision.’’

The KKR management’s hesitation with Pathirana is understandable as the likes of Bravo and Tim Southee, their bowling coach, have worked tirelessly with the untried combination of Vaibhav Arora and Karthik Tyagi, with both delivering to the best of their abilities.

The thinking behind splashing the cash on 23-year-old Pathirana was understandable as he could be lethal in the death overs, but the injury picked up during the World T20 in February-March caught everyone by surprise. Cricket Sri Lanka issued a no objection certificate after an assessment of his fitness only on 12 April, by which time the KKR campaign had begun to unravel.