IPL 2027: LSG, KKR go into auction next month in Goa with biggest purses
LSG have Rs 47.45 crore to spend as 1,220 players register for the 16 December auction in Goa
LSG lead the purse table with Rs 47.45 crore, followed by KKR and SRH.
Ben Stokes registers for the IPL 2027 auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore.
Australia lead overseas registrations with 53 players; Bangladesh have 12 entries.
Lucknow Super Giants, who have endured two underwhelming seasons, including a bottom-of-the-table finish in 2026, will look for a reset as they head into the IPL auction with the biggest purse of Rs 47.45 crore. A total of 1,220 players feature on the auction register for the 2027 Player Auction on 16 December in Goa, comprising 939 Indian players and 281 overseas players from 17 countries, the list released on Wednesday showed.
Kolkata Knight Riders will also be looking to shop big, with Rs 41.65 crore left in their kitty — the second-highest purse — while Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the fray with Rs 40.15 crore. The total salary cap available to the 10 franchises stands at Rs 295.60 crore as they look to fill 66 slots, including 25 overseas spots, during the auction.
A major talking point from the long list is Ben Stokes, the former England Test captain who retired from international cricket earlier this year, registering himself at a base price of Rs 2 crore — two years after deciding to skip the 2025 mega auction to prolong his career. The larger-than-life allrounder is now looking to test the waters as a franchise player, having signed up for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League, with media reports putting his deal in the region of AU$500,000 (approximately US$360,000).
Stokes has previously appeared for three teams in the IPL — the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Rajasthan Royals and, most recently, Chennai Super Kings in 2023. In 2017, he was the most expensive overseas player in the IPL when he was bought for Rs 14.5 crore (approximately US$2.16 million at the time) by Rising Pune Supergiant. He fetched another Rs 16.25 crore (approximately US$1.9 million) when CSK acquired him in 2023, although a knee problem limited him to two matches.
Now 35, he has not played a T20 since the 2024 edition of The Hundred, where he picked up a hamstring injury. He was due to appear in the SA20 for MI Cape Town in early 2025 but was ruled out after sustaining another hamstring injury against New Zealand.
The register comprises 184 capped players, 994 uncapped players and 42 players from Associate Nations. Among the uncapped players, 925 are Indians, including 127 who have featured in previous IPL seasons.
Australia lead the overseas registrations with 53 players, followed by South Africa (40), West Indies (36), New Zealand (25) and Afghanistan (23). Interestingly, 12 players from Bangladesh are also in the fray, despite the episode involving KKR releasing experienced left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman amid a hostile environment in India for cricketers from across the border. The list also features players from Associate Nations, with the USA contributing 13 registrations, followed by the UAE and Nepal with 10 each.
The 1,220 names on the auction register have been classified into six categories:
Capped Indian players: 14
Capped international players: 170
Players from associate nations: 42
Uncapped Indian players with IPL appearances: 127
Uncapped Indian players: 798
Uncapped international players: 69