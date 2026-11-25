LSG lead the purse table with Rs 47.45 crore, followed by KKR and SRH.

Ben Stokes registers for the IPL 2027 auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Australia lead overseas registrations with 53 players; Bangladesh have 12 entries.

Lucknow Super Giants, who have endured two underwhelming seasons, including a bottom-of-the-table finish in 2026, will look for a reset as they head into the IPL auction with the biggest purse of Rs 47.45 crore. A total of 1,220 players feature on the auction register for the 2027 Player Auction on 16 December in Goa, comprising 939 Indian players and 281 overseas players from 17 countries, the list released on Wednesday showed.

Kolkata Knight Riders will also be looking to shop big, with Rs 41.65 crore left in their kitty — the second-highest purse — while Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the fray with Rs 40.15 crore. The total salary cap available to the 10 franchises stands at Rs 295.60 crore as they look to fill 66 slots, including 25 overseas spots, during the auction.

A major talking point from the long list is Ben Stokes, the former England Test captain who retired from international cricket earlier this year, registering himself at a base price of Rs 2 crore — two years after deciding to skip the 2025 mega auction to prolong his career. The larger-than-life allrounder is now looking to test the waters as a franchise player, having signed up for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League, with media reports putting his deal in the region of AU$500,000 (approximately US$360,000).