IPL: Arshdeep Singh looks forward to hunt in a pair with Bumrah ji for MI

Mumbai Indians, who have pressed the reset button hard to end their title-drought in IPL 2027, can boast of a X-factor in their pace attack with the addition of the left arm Arshdeep Singh. The five-time champions confirmed the trade-off on Wednesday that with captain Hardik Pandya moving to Punjab Kings, Arshdeep is joining the Mumbai Paltan.

Speaking on MI’s official Instagram handle, Arshdeep – India’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is in a short career (151 wickets in 104 matches) said he looked forward to hitting the ground running at the Wankhede Stadium, one of his favourite venues. Referring to attacking lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah as Bumrah ji, he said: ‘’I am looking forward to be part of a squad which has Rohit bhai, Surya bhai, Tilak, Naman and Bumrah ji.’’

Welcoming the Punjab seamer, MI owner Akash Ambani said: ‘’ Arshdeep’s arrival adds an exciting dimension to our bowling attack. We are always looking to build a team with the right balance of experience, skill and hunger to compete, and Arshdeep brings all of these qualities. We welcome him along with the MI Paltan as he takes the field in Blue and Gold.”