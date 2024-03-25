IPL: Chennai to host final on 26 May as BCCI releases full fixtures
Ahmedabad to host two play-offs; full tournament to be held in India
The full IPL 2024 season will be held in India as the BCCI announced the remaining fixtures on Monday, working their way around the polling dates and venues for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections across the country. Chennai will be hosting the grand finale on 26 May along with the second qualifier (24 May).
Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, which had virtually become the de facto venue for all marquee games of the country, will now host two other play-off matches — the first qualifier clash featuring the top two finishers in the league table on 21 May, followed by the eliminator on 22 May.
This puts paid to any speculation that the second phase of IPL 2024 may be shifted to UAE in view of the elections, which will be held in seven phases from April. In the second phase, Delhi Capitals will play all their remaining five home matches in front of their home crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi after opting to play their first two home matches in Visakhapatnam.
This season, the 10 teams have been divided into two groups with teams in the same group to play the five teams in the other group twice in the group stage while playing the other four teams in their own group just once.
Punjab Kings, who commenced their season at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, will culminate their home campaign in Dharamsala. The scenic stadium offering breathtaking views will be home to PBKS, hosting two matches on 5 and 9 May against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively.
Rajasthan Royals, like last few years, have opted for a second venue in Guwahati and will play their final two home matches in Assam. They will first host Punjab Kings on 15 May and later play Kolkata Knight Riders on 19 May, which also marks the conclusion of the league stage of the 17th IPL.
