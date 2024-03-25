IPL: Chennai to host final on 26 May as BCCI releases full fixtures

The full IPL 2024 season will be held in India as the BCCI announced the remaining fixtures on Monday, working their way around the polling dates and venues for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections across the country. Chennai will be hosting the grand finale on 26 May along with the second qualifier (24 May).

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, which had virtually become the de facto venue for all marquee games of the country, will now host two other play-off matches — the first qualifier clash featuring the top two finishers in the league table on 21 May, followed by the eliminator on 22 May.

This puts paid to any speculation that the second phase of IPL 2024 may be shifted to UAE in view of the elections, which will be held in seven phases from April. In the second phase, Delhi Capitals will play all their remaining five home matches in front of their home crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi after opting to play their first two home matches in Visakhapatnam.