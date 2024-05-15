IPL: Meet Abhishek Porel, the pocket-sized dynamo of Delhi Capitals

When Delhi Capitals signed up Abhishek Porel, a young batter-wicketkeeper from Bengal, last year to cover for the injured Rishabh Pant, it was seen more as a move to cover the bases.

While Sourav Ganguly, the franchise’s Director of Cricket, had done his homework about the obvious talent of the 21-year-old from his home state – it’s a given that a youngster’s journey in the IPL set-up is often fraught with uncertainty.

A year-and-a-half later, the Capitals teammates are fondly referring to him as the new Dada after the icon of Indian cricket as the skinny left-handed batter has been revelling in the powerplays of late in the company of the other young turk – Jake Fraser-McGurk.

On Tuesday evening, Abhishek got into the act again with some calculated hitting all around the park against Lucknow Super Giants at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for his 58 off 33 balls at a strike rate of 175.76, his second half-century this season as he has raked up a healthy 327 runs from 14 matches.

The likes of Porel, Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad have been the young talents who have dominated the powerplays along with few bigger names from the international circuit – though it was a case of being at the right place at the right time for the Bengal boy.

The odds on an opening pair of Porel and Fraser-McGurk at the start of the season would have been unthinkable as Delhi then boasted of the veteran David Warner and Prithvi Shaw there.