IPL mega auction: Will clash of dates be a distraction for players in Perth Test?

“It’s the worst possible case scenario for me and JL [Langer]. We for the last couple of months felt that it was probably going to be in the gap between the Test matches. It takes all the pressure off the players from both teams. There are a lot of players in both teams in the auction,” Ponting told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“So I always thought it would have been in that gap because it just seemed better for everybody. But I don’t know why they’ve chosen the dates they have – it might have something to do with the game. The auction actually starts on air almost immediately after the end of play. So it might be something to do with broadcast,’’ he said.

“I’m calling the first day then flying out late Friday night to Jeddah. The auction is the 24th and 25th and then depending on how we’re going through our auction, we’ll see when I can return. Hopefully I’ll get back for the end of Perth and if not, I’ll be back on deck for the start of Adelaide,” Ponting said.

Aaron Finch, former Australia T20 captain, echoed similar sentiments on an ESPN show when he said: ‘’The BCCI, when they want things to happen, they generally get their way.’’

Pat Cummins, the Australian Test skipper, however felt the auction would not be distraction as it’s starting on both days after the day’s play (3.00 pm IST). A total of 574 players will be up for grabs, while IPL 2025 is scheduled to be held from 14 March next year.