New IPL payment structure to reward performance: Arun Dhumal

The choice of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia as the venue for the upcoming IPL mega auction, surprising as it may sound, is with an eye towards increasing the global footprint of the cash-rich league. The first mega auction ever since the IPL became a 10-team affair is scheduled in the kingdom's luxury coastal city for 24-25 November.

While the buzz is that the decision is a move to show that the BCCI is cozying up to the West Asian kingdom after the latter’s flagship company Aramco pulled out of its IPL sponsorship recently, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal downplays the suggestion. ‘’It’s not necessarily with an eye on sponsorship, rather a recognition of the fact that the Middle East has become a cricket hub where our franchises have also invested in global leagues. With the wedding season now on in full swing in India, our team explored a number of options before Jeddah was selected,’’ Dhumal said in an interview.

This is the second year on the trot that the event is being held in that part of the world, with Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena having played host to the mini-auction last year. It’s also no longer a secret that having acquired significant stakes in Dubai’s IL T20 and South Africa’s T20 franchise leagues, some of the IPL team owners are now zeroing in on The Hundred in England. London, hence, was also on the shortlist for the mega auction but the idea was possibly dropped owing to the weather, costs, and other logistical issues.