Gulf crisis spills on to sport; PV Sindhu set to miss All England badminton

The airspace closure in the Gulf region following the current exchange of air strikes between Iran and US-Israel has begun to cast a ripple effect in the world of sport. P.V. Sindhu, India’s double Olympic medallist and former world no. 1 shuttler, is set to miss her All England campaign in Birmingham since she and her team have been stranded in Dubai since Saturday.

The ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, which has now reached the semi-finals stage, saw Zimbabwe being the first team to be affected as their flights from Delhi to Dubai have now been cancelled indefinitely. The team, the surprise package of the tournament with their entry into the Super Eight, has been asked to extend their hotel stay until Wednesday, 4 March while the International Cricket Council (ICC) explores ‘different options’ to help them take connecting flights from other hubs.

Meanwhile, England and Yorkshire wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow and his family are stranded in Dubai while on vacation, and have sent a frantic appeal on his X handle for help. The England A cricket squad, also known as England Lions, is stuck in the city while on a trip of annual pre-season matches, which have been cancelled. Former England allrounder Andrew Flintoff is accompanying the team as head coach.