Is cricket's transgender ban fair?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently made changes to its gender eligibility regulations for international cricket, effectively banning transgender women. The decision follows similar rulings by governing bodies in swimming, rugby league, cycling and athletics.

This was seemingly sparked by the presence of trans woman Danielle McGahey, who played six T20 internationals for Canada, scoring 118 runs.

Loughborough University researcher, author and athlete Joanna Harper believes the ICC "got scared and overreacted" and that its decision makes its perspective clear.

"I believe that trans women are a subcategory of all women, but there are others who think that trans women are really men invading women's sports, and if you believe that, then each successful trans woman becomes an affront," Harper tells DW.

"There's little doubt that the majority of the people making this decision do not view trans women as a subcategory of all women and I think that's really unfortunate."