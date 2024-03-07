Is Indian women's sport in crisis?

India's women's sports scene is once again under scrutiny as former women's hockey team coach Janneke Schopman accuses the officials of Hockey India of discriminatory behavior.

Schopman, a former Olympic gold medalist, has raised concerns over the preferential treatment given to the men's team, highlighting the challenges faced by women in the country's sporting landscape.

She expressed her disappointment, stating that 'this country is extremely difficult for women' and also said, ''I come from a culture where women are respected and valued I don't feel that here"

"The absence of women coaches in India is very visible and obvious. Schopman is one of the rare head coaches in any sport. There is this patriarchy that works in Indian sport but as we have seen with the wrestlers protest no matter how influential and important an athlete you are you can find yourself in a in a position where you are basically made to feel small" says Sharda Ugra, Sports journalist.