ISSF Jr World Cup: Indian shooters sweep 10m air pistol mixed team podium

India’s sharpshooters shone brilliantly at the ISSF Junior World Cup on Saturday, 27 September, seizing the top two podium spots in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the iconic Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.

The star duo of Rashmika Sahgal and Kapil, who recently clinched individual golds in the men’s and women’s 10m air pistol junior events at the Asian Championships in Kazakhstan, combined forces to deliver a stellar performance, defeating fellow Indians Vanshika Chaudhary and Antony Jonathan Gavin 16-10 in the final to take the gold.

The bronze went to the Spanish pair Ines Ortega Castro and Lucas Sanchez, who edged past Iran’s Parimah Amiri and Mohammadreza Ahmadi 16-14.

Rashmika and Kapil had dominated from the outset, topping the qualification round with a combined score of 582 (291 each), while the Vanshika-Gavin pair followed closely with 578 (287+291). The mixed team format pits the top two teams from preliminaries for gold, while the next two compete for bronze.