Sheetal, Sarita settle for silver after going down to Turkey in World Para Archery C’ships

India’s Sheetal Devi and Sarita clinched the silver medal in the compound women’s open team event at the World Archery Para Championships on Saturday, 27 September, after falling to Turkey in a closely contested final.

The Indian pair started the match on a strong note, edging out the Turkish duo of Oznur Cure Girdi and Bursa Fatma Un 38-37 in the opening end. Sheetal and Sarita displayed remarkable precision, landing three 10s from their first four arrows, while Turkey could manage only a single 10.

The second end, however, saw the Turkish team fight back. Girdi and Un delivered three 10s and a nine, outscoring India by a single point and leveling the match at 76-all.